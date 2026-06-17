Taxpayer numbers in Azerbaijan rise 5.2% year-on-year

17 June 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The number of registered taxpayers in Azerbaijan reached 1,709,921 as of June 1, 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Tax Service.

The figures show that 86.8% of taxpayers are individuals, while 13.2% are legal entities and other organizations.

Compared with the same period last year, the total number of taxpayers increased by 5.2%. During the same period, the number of individual taxpayers grew by 5.1%, while the number of legal entities rose by 5.9%, reflecting continued expansion in the country’s formal economic activity.

The number of registered commercial entities stood at 209,205 as of June 1, marking a 6.5% increase year-on-year.

In May 2026 alone, 910 commercial entities were registered. Of these, 88.2% were domestically invested companies, while 11.8% were foreign-invested enterprises. The State Tax Service reported that 84.3% of these entities were registered electronically, highlighting the growing role of digital governance in business registration.

Between January and May 2026, electronic registration accounted for 97.1% of limited liability companies with domestic investment, underscoring the strong shift toward online incorporation procedures.

As of June 1, 92.2% of all registered commercial legal entities in Azerbaijan are limited liability companies (LLCs), confirming the dominance of this business structure in the country’s corporate landscape.

Legal entities in Azerbaijan are broadly divided into commercial and non-commercial organizations. Commercial entities are defined as organizations whose primary objective is to generate profit and distribute it among founders or participants.