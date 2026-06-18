Baku, Astana discuss military cooperation and regional security [PHOTOS]

18 June 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.

Within the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Kanysh Abubakirov.

The sides emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are founded on the principles of historical friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership. They noted that joint exercises conducted with the participation of military personnel from both countries make a significant contribution to enhancing the professional training of servicemen, expanding the exchange of experience, and further strengthening cooperation between the two armies.

The meeting also included discussions on the current state and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, regional security issues, and a number of other issues of common interest.

In recognition of his significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan military cooperation, Colonel General K. Valiyev was awarded the Medal "For Contribution to the Development of Military Cooperation".