Trump may fire Defense Secretary Hegseth for opposing Iran deal

17 June 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump is weighing firing some of his senior officials who opposed Washington's deal with Iran, including US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday, citing a senior US source, AzerNEWS reports.

"The debate has been settled. Anyone who opposed it could pay a personal price," the source reportedly said. According to previous reports, US State Secretary Marco Rubio also questioned the deal, but he reportedly seems to have "immunity" for the time being, seeing as he did not criticize the agreement and due to his "considerable popularity."

The report also stated that there were some "tense" conversations in the White House last week before the deal was made, which included a "heated argument" between US Vice President JD Vance and Trump, but the US president then made the final decision to move forward with the memorandum of understanding.