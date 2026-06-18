Premium gasoline imports surge as foreign currency outflow exceeds $54 million

18 June 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan recorded a notable increase in imports of high-octane premium and super premium gasoline during the first four months of 2026, with spending on these fuel grades exceeding $54 million, according to the latest trade data, AzerNEWS reports.

Imports of AI-95 gasoline rose by 28.6% year-on-year, increasing from 47,380 tons to 60,910 tons. The value of these imports climbed by 31.4%, reaching $52.89 million compared to $40.24 million in the same period of 2025.

Although Russia remained the largest supplier of AI-95 gasoline, shipments from the country fell by 32.8%, declining from 30,500 tons to 20,480 tons. At the same time, imports from Belarus nearly tripled, rising from 6,550 tons to 19,140 tons. Supplies from Romania dropped sharply by 69.6%, decreasing from 8,930 tons to 2,720 tons.

No imports of AI-95 gasoline were recorded from Bulgaria, one of last year's suppliers. Instead, Azerbaijan imported 9,000 tons from the United Arab Emirates, 6,030 tons from Greece, and 3,290 tons from Kazakhstan. Smaller volumes were also imported from Georgia and Türkiye.

The average import price of AI-95 gasoline increased by 2.2%, rising from $849.33 per ton to $868.34 per ton.

Imports of AI-98 super premium gasoline also expanded during the reporting period. The volume imported increased by 33.3%, from 651.37 tons to 868.36 tons, while the value of imports rose from $798,580 to $1.06 million.

Russia supplied 460.31 tons of AI-98 gasoline, an increase of 91.7% compared to the previous year. Belarus entered the market for the first time with 239.40 tons, while imports from Romania increased by 45.3%, reaching 168.65 tons. No imports of this fuel grade were recorded from Bulgaria.

The average import price of AI-98 gasoline remained virtually unchanged, easing by just 0.03% from $1,226.06 per ton to $1,225.87 per ton.