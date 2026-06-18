President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of heads of member institutions of Arab Coordination Group [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 June 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation comprising heads of member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group on June 18.

The delegation included the Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser; the President of the OPEC Fund for International Development, Abdulhamid Alkhalifa; the President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Abdullah Khalil Al-Musaibeeh; the Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund, Fahad Alturki; the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad; the Executive Director of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, Hammam bin Nasser bin Juraied; the Director of Operations at the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Thamer Al-Failakawi; the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan; the Minister of Finance of the State of Kuwait, Yaqoub Al-Rifai; the Minister of Finance of the State of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; and the Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, Ali Abdullah Sharafi.

The head of state stressed the importance of the participation of the heads of member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the active cooperation established between Azerbaijan and the member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group, noting that many projects are currently in the implementation stage. He also highlighted the importance of the documents to be signed.

Expressing satisfaction with their visit to Azerbaijan, Chairman of the IsDB Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser conveyed the delegation’s gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the reception.

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser highly appreciated the support of President Ilham Aliyev for the expansion of cooperation between the Arab Coordination Group and Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted ample opportunities for expanding partnership between Azerbaijan and the member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group. The importance of Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate was also underlined in terms of implementing joint projects with the member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group.

Following the meeting, in the presence of the President of Azerbaijan, a loan agreement was signed for the “Construction of the Sumgayit New Wastewater Treatment Facility” project. In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on expanding cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, and members of the Arab Coordination Group on the “Construction of Water Supply and Sewerage Systems for 33 Residential Settlements in the Absheron Peninsula” project was exchanged.

The head of state then presented the “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order to Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the high appreciation of his activities.

He was awarded the order by a Presidential Decree for his contribution to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank.