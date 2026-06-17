U.S. delegation visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku [PHOTOS]
A delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Congressman Abraham Hamadeh, paid tribute on June 17 by visiting the Alley of Martyrs, AzerNEWS reports.
This was reported by the press service of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.
The delegation respectfully commemorated the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who lost their lives in the struggle for the freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers on their graves.
Afterwards, the guests viewed the panorama of Azerbaijan’s capital from one of the highest points in Baku. They were also briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the development and construction works being carried out in our capital
During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by protocol officials and other government representatives.
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