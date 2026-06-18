Moscow expands airspace security measures following wave of drone attacks

18 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Russia will impose new airspace restrictions around Moscow and several neighboring regions from June 20 as authorities seek to counter an increasing number of long-range Ukrainian drone attacks targeting infrastructure and military facilities deep inside Russian territory.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said the measures include tighter controls on light and ultra-light aircraft as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, alongside a minimum operating altitude of 5,200 meters in designated zones—a level beyond the capability of most small aircraft and drones.

The restrictions will apply to Moscow and parts of the Ryazan, Tula, Kaluga, Tver, Yaroslavl and Vladimir regions, although the severity of the measures will vary by location, according to Russian authorities.

The agency said the steps form part of a broader security strategy aimed at reducing risks posed by drone attacks against civilian infrastructure, defense facilities and other strategic sites.

The move comes as Ukraine continues to expand its long-range strike capabilities, increasingly targeting oil refineries, military-industrial facilities and logistics infrastructure inside Russia. Kyiv has repeatedly highlighted advances in domestically produced drones and missile systems capable of reaching targets hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

Russian officials stressed that scheduled commercial passenger services and charter flights will continue operating normally, with the restrictions focused primarily on smaller aircraft and unmanned systems.

The new measures underscore the growing impact of Ukraine's drone campaign, which has forced Moscow to devote greater resources to protecting critical infrastructure and airspace far beyond the battlefield.

Photo: Bloomberg