Gymnastics for All Int'l Festival concludes with spectacular gala show [PHOTOS]
The 4th Baku International Festival of "Gymnastics for All" has concluded with spectacular gala show, AzerNEWS reports.
The festival took place at Fountain Square in Baku, bringing together gymnastics enthusiasts in a vibrant celebration of sport, creativity, and community.
The second day of the festival was highlighted by a spectacular gala show featuring the winning teams.
Participants shared the joy of their achievements with the audience through colorful and energetic performances that captivated spectators throughout the event.
As part of the festival program, winners were recognized in several special categories, including Best Costume, Best Performance, Oldest Participant, Youngest Participant, and Most Active Participant on Social Media. Outstanding participants received diplomas and commemorative gifts in recognition of their achievements.
The "Dark Storm" team representing Absheron was awarded the Best Performance title, while "African Echo" from Nakhchivan won the Best Costume award. The winners in the categories of Oldest Participant, Youngest Participant, and Most Active Participant on Social Media were also announced and honored during the ceremony.
The gala show created a true festive atmosphere of gymnastics at Fountain Square. The teams' dynamic and colorful performances showcased the participants' dedication, passion, and hard work. The audience followed the program with great interest, rewarding the performers with enthusiastic applause throughout the event.
The festival once again demonstrated the growing popularity of "Gymnastics for All" and highlighted the unifying power of sport in bringing people together through creativity, teamwork, and performance.
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