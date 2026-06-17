BBC to cut around 550 jobs

17 June 2026 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Director-General Matt Brittin informed staff on Wednesday that the public broadcaster will cut around 550 positions in its television and radio channels, AzerNEWS reports.

The layoffs are expected to save around £160 million this year. Brittin warned that some 700 corporate jobs will also be eliminated in the coming months, including 10% of senior leaders, as the BBC seeks to cut as much as £500 million in costs.

"We will reduce commissioning spend across Content, News and Nations by around £80 million in 2027 to 2028 and review our broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online," Brittin told staff, according to Sky News. He added that the BBC will also "reduce duplication, clarify accountability, and increase the speed of decision making."