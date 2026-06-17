Another group of former IDPs relocated to Jabrayil's Shukurbeyli village

17 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Another relocation convoy has departed for Shukurbeyli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district as part of the government's ongoing resettlement program in the liberated territories, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, a total of 45 families, comprising 196 people, were relocated to Shukurbeyli village during this phase.

The families moving to Shukurbeyli had been living temporarily in various parts of Azerbaijan, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, following their displacement from their native lands.

Shukurbeyli was occupied by Armenian forces in October 1993 during the First Karabakh War. The village remained under occupation for nearly 27 years before being liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on October 4, 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War.

As part of Azerbaijan's large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village on May 4, 2023. Under the master plan, Shukurbeyli was designed together with the nearby villages of Dajal and Shikhaliagali, as well as the settlement of Mahmudlu, forming an integrated residential and infrastructure development project.

The official opening ceremony of the rebuilt village took place on May 9, 2026, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The latest relocation marks another step in Azerbaijan's broader "Great Return" program, aimed at enabling former internally displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes and supporting the long-term revitalization of the country's liberated regions.