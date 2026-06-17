FT: EU prepares emergency trade measures for Armenia

17 June 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Commission is urgently preparing a package of measures aimed at strengthening trade relations with Armenia in response to economic restrictions imposed by Russia, AzerNEWS reports, citing Financial Times.

According to the information, officials in Brussels are developing so-called autonomous trade measures that would reduce tariffs on Armenian food and agricultural exports.

The measures include reducing tariffs on Armenian exports. Around 20 categories of goods are expected to be covered, with a total annual trade volume estimated at approximately €420 million. The proposal could be formally presented within the next few weeks.

"The European Commission will propose autonomous trade measures to help more Armenian businesses gain access to new market opportunities in the EU and support the country's economy where it has been most affected," said European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill.

Earlier, Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) imposed a ban on flower imports from Armenia and suspended the import and circulation of all batches of Jermuk mineral water in Russia due to excessive levels of ions, chlorides, and sulfates. Restrictions were also placed on the sale of brandy and wine products from three Armenian producers that failed to meet mandatory standards.

As a member of the Russian-led customs union, Armenia remains closely tied to Moscow's trade framework, limiting its autonomy in import and export policies and posing challenges for the EU's efforts to establish preferential trade arrangements.