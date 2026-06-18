Azerbaijan boosts gasoline output as refinery modernization strengthens fuel production

18 June 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan produced 591,400 tons of automobile gasoline in January-May 2026, marking a 7.9% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

During the reporting period, the total value of production in the country's oil products manufacturing sector amounted to 2.457 billion manats ($1.445 billion), which was 4.1% lower than in January-May 2025.

Fuel oil production totaled 31,000 tons over the first five months of the year, representing a 45.2% decline year-on-year. Meanwhile, diesel fuel output reached 937,900 tons, remaining unchanged compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The committee's data also showed that Azerbaijan produced 17,400 tons of lubricants and 51,300 tons of petroleum bitumen. Lubricant production increased by 16%, while petroleum bitumen output decreased by 41.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

In addition, the country produced 79,400 tons of liquefied gases, 217,000 tons of white oil, and 97,300 tons of petroleum coke. Compared to the previous year, petroleum coke production rose by 14.9%, while output of white oil and liquefied gases declined by 18.7% and 14.3%, respectively.

A key role in sustaining Azerbaijan's fuel production is played by the SOCAR-owned Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the country's only oil refining enterprise. In addition to meeting domestic demand for AI-92 gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, the refinery supplies raw materials to SOCAR's petrochemical facilities and exports part of its output.

The ongoing modernization and reconstruction of the refinery are aimed at increasing production capacity, ensuring the supply of high-quality fuels that meet Euro-5 standards, supporting stable feedstock deliveries to the Azerikimya Production Association, and expanding Azerbaijan's petroleum product export potential. These efforts continue to play an important role in strengthening the country's industrial development and energy sector competitiveness.