Sumgait to host National Para Swimming Championship for first time
The first Azerbaijan National Para Swimming Championship will be held at the Sumgait Paralympic Sports Complex on June 18, AzerNEWS reports.
The tournament is organized by the National Paralympic Committee and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Nearly 30 para swimmers will compete in 9 different categories at the championship,
The main objectives of the competition are to encourage the participation of persons with disabilities in sports, support the development of their athletic skills, and contribute to the emergence of a new generation of para swimmers who will successfully represent Azerbaijan in international competitions in the future.
As the first national para swimming championship ever organized in the country, the event is of great importance for identifying potential members of the national team, discovering new talents, and creating a reserve pool of athletes in this sport.
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