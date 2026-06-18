National boxing team set for Olympic Hopes tournament

18 June 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's boxing team will compete in the Olympic Hopes Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, AzerNEWS reports.

The three-day event will see Azerbaijani boxers compete in two age categories. In the U-19 division, Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasimov (55 kg), Ali Bakhishov (60 kg), Shahin Aslanov (65 kg), Rza Rzayev (70 kg), Saftar Mammadzade (+90 kg), and Gular Huseynova (51 kg) will represent the country.

In the U-17 category, Aysel Farajova (46 kg), Aydan Ismayilli (48 kg), Fatima Mammadli (50 kg), Jamila Muradli (57 kg), Sama Abbasova (66 kg), and Khumar Jafarli (80 kg) will take part in the competition.

The men's team is led by head coach Elbrus Rzayev, while the women's squad is coached by Ilkin Aghayev.

The Azerbaijani delegation departed for Sarajevo on June 18 and is scheduled to return to Baku on June 21.

The team is headed by Rovshan Huseynov, a member of the Executive Board of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.