Infrastructure created for sericulture development inspected in Dashbulag village of Khojaly [PHOTO]
Following another meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held in the city of Aghdara under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Headquarters, the participants inspected a mulberry orchard and infrastructure established for the development of sericulture in the village of Dashbulag, Khojaly district.
They were briefed on the progress achieved and the facilities established.
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