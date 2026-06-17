Hezbollah: Iran is an icon of pride and honor

17 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem hailed Iran's fight and resistance against the United States and Israel during the war, as well as its negotiating abilities, claiming that they forced Israel to stop military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

"We have always said that Iran has given Hezbollah, the resistance, and the Lebanese people everything and taken nothing in return. It has given us our choices, our strength to liberate our land, to heal the wounds of our society, and to help it," Qassem said in a letter to Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday. "Iran is an icon of pride and honour," he added.

The United States and Iran reached a peace deal, with an official signing ceremony expected to be held on Friday in Switzerland. However, details of the agreement have not been officially revealed yet.