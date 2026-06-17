Russian satirical artist who mocked Putin and Kadyrov ‘executed’ in Poland

17 June 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian artist and cartoonist Robert Kuzovkov, who worked under the pseudonym Semyon Skrepetsky and was known for his satirical depictions of Russian political figures, was shot dead in the Polish city of Biała Podlaska on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

Kuzovkov, 44, was the author of numerous satirical works targeting prominent Russian officials, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, his son Adam Kadyrov, Akhmat special forces commander Apti Alaudinov, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Polish media outlet wPolityce.pl, the attack took place at around 10:00 a.m. in a car park near a residential complex in Biała Podlaska, a town located approximately 40 kilometres from the Belarusian border. The artist was reportedly shot at close range and died at the scene.

Polish authorities have launched an investigation into the killing, with law enforcement officials suggesting that the attack may have been a targeted execution.

“If someone approaches a specific person in the street and shoots them, everything indicates that they intended to kill them. However, the motives of the perpetrator are not yet known,” a police representative told journalists, according to TVN24.

As investigators worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack, Belarusian media outlet DzikMedia reported that a Belarusian taxi driver had transported the alleged attackers to the crime scene. Following the shooting, the driver reportedly attempted to hide in the Belarusian Consulate in Biała Podlaska, located roughly 500 metres from where the attack occurred.

There is currently no indication that the taxi driver was aware of the suspects’ intentions before the incident.

On the morning of June 16, Polish broadcaster RMF24 reported that two individuals had been detained in connection with the case. However, the report noted that neither of the detainees was believed to be the suspected shooter.

Later the same day, Marcin Kozak, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, confirmed the arrest of two Belarusian nationals aged 37 and 33.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the killing, and the investigation remains ongoing. Polish prosecutors and police are continuing efforts to identify the shooter and determine whether the murder was politically motivated or linked to other factors.

The killing has drawn attention due to Kuzovkov’s outspoken satirical criticism of Russian political and military figures, though investigators have so far refrained from speculating publicly on any possible connection between his work and the attack.