Spanish MEP confronts Kallas with sarcastic ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. Genocide’ jab at Trump

17 June 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Spanish Member of the European Parliament Irene Montero launched a sharp criticism of the European Union's foreign policy, directly challenging EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas over what she described as the bloc's failure to prevent conflicts and humanitarian crises, AzerNEWS reports via Euronews.

During her remarks, Montero criticized what she portrayed as European inaction regarding developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza, tensions involving Iran, and regional conflicts affecting Lebanon.

Addressing Kallas, Montero said:

"Happy birthday to Trump, happy birthday to Trump, happy birthday Mr. Genocide. What does Europe celebrate? We can celebrate that we have prevented a genocide, that we have stopped an illegal aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran. We can celebrate that we have broken relations with Israel, that we have stopped the occupation of Lebanon.

No, none of that we can celebrate. So, what can Europe celebrate? What do you celebrate, Mrs. Kallas? Do you celebrate Donald Trump's birthday? So, let's sing to him. Happy birthday to Trump, happy birthday to Trump, happy birthday Mr. Genocide."

The comments were aimed at both the EU's external policies and U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Montero accused of contributing to instability in the region. Her remarks quickly drew attention for their unusually theatrical conclusion, in which she repeatedly sang a modified version of the traditional "Happy Birthday" song as a form of political protest.