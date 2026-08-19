U.S. develops mechanism to prevent military clashes between Israel, Syria and Türkiye

19 August 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

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The United States is developing a mechanism aimed at reducing the risk of military clashes and misunderstandings between Israel, Syria and Türkiye.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack said in an interview with Reuters that Washington believes it is necessary to establish a "conflict prevention mechanism involving Israel, Syria and Türkiye."

"We are working intensively to establish it in order to prevent misunderstandings in the future," Barrack noted.

The proposed mechanism is expected to function as a direct communication channel between the three countries, allowing them to quickly address misunderstandings and prevent accidental encounters between their armed forces.

Barrack added that the priority now is to ​lower tensions and allow space for a more measured approach.

According to the official, Türkiye had not received advance warning of Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian airbase of Abu Dhuhur, located near the Turkish border.

The airbase, about 70 km (43.5 miles) east of the Turkish border, has been out of service as ‌a ⁠dedicated military airfield since 2013 and changed hands several times during Syria’s 14-year civil war between forces loyal to former President Bashar al-Assad and opposition factions.

Image: Umit Bektas / Reuters