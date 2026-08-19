Sabah FC to play first leg in UEFA Champions League Play-Off round

19 August 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Sabah FC will play their first match in the UEFA Champions League play-off round on August 19.

The Baku-based club will face Israeli side Hapoel Be'er Sheva. The match will be held at the Giulesti Stadium in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and will kick off at 23:00 Baku time. The game will be officiated by Italian FIFA referee Davide Massa.

The return leg will take place on August 25 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

The 2026–27 UEFA Conference League is currently underway, with clubs from across Europe competing for the trophy and European success.

The winners will earn an automatic place in the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League league phase, unless they have already qualified for either the UEFA Champions League or Europa League through their domestic league performance.

Defending champions Crystal Palace will not be able to defend their title, as they have already secured qualification for the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League league phase.

Under UEFA's current competition format, teams participating in the Europa League league phase can no longer drop down to the Conference League later in the campaign.