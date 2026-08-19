Five more missing Azerbaijani soldiers from First Karabakh War to be buried on August 21

19 August 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Five Azerbaijani soldiers who went missing during the First Karabakh War will be buried on August 21, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said.

According to the commission, the remains of the five servicemen were discovered years after they went missing and their identities were subsequently established.

The servicemen are Chumshud Hasan oghlu Mammadov, Sardar Jafar oghlu Ismayilov, Vagif Mansim oghlu Maharramov, Murshud Nadir oghlu Narimanov and Akif Jabrayil oghlu Gurbanov. All five went missing during the First Karabakh War.

Mammadov will be buried at the Martyrs’ Alley in Lachin, while Ismayilov will be laid to rest at the cemetery in the village of Astanli in the Neftchala district.

Maharramov will be buried at the Martyrs’ Alley in the city of Neftchala, while Narimanov will be laid to rest at the cemetery in the village of Mazrali in the Imishli district.

Gurbanov will be buried at the Martyrs’ Alley in the Sulutapa settlement of Baku’s Binagadi district.

The burials are part of ongoing efforts to identify and return the remains of Azerbaijani servicemen who went missing during the First Karabakh War.