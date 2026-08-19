Ghalibaf: Bessent, Hegseth 'way out of their league'

19 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated on Tuesday that both United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are "way out of their league.”

"Americans think squeezing Iran harder will win concessions that were never part of the agreement," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on his X account. "Stop waiting for the clown crew to pull a rabbit out of their hat and clean up the mess you made," he added.

Earlier today, the parliament speaker declared that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets Iranian terms.