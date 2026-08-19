UN 'concerned' about Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

19 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations (UN) expressed "deep" concern about the situation on the Arabian Peninsula following reports of Houthi attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Tuesday.

"Such attacks risk further entangling Yemen in the wider regional confrontation at a time when the region is already facing intense pressure and regional trade and energy flows are already under severe strain," Dujarric underlined, calling for an end to attacks on shipping.

Earlier today, the Yemeni militant group accusedSaudi Arabia of shelling residential areas in the villages in Saada province.