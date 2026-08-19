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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Azerbaijan’s ferrous metal exports reach $66.5 million in seven months

19 August 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s ferrous metal exports reach $66.5 million in seven months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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According to the State Customs Committee, the value of these exports increased by 23.6%, while the physical volume rose by 15.7% compared with the same period of 2025.

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