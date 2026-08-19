Azerbaijan congratulates Afghanistan on Independence Day

19 August 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Afghanistan on its Independence Day.

The congratulatory message was posted on the MFA’s official X account.

"We extend our sincere congratulations to Afghanistan on its National Day," the ministry said in the post.

Official diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan began when Afghanistan recognized Azerbaijan's independence on December 21, 1991, followed by the formal establishment of diplomatic ties on November 16, 1994.

By the decision of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was established on December 30, 2020.

In total, fifteen documents were signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.