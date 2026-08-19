Trump orders U.S. officials to halt talks with Iran

19 August 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed administration officials to halt talks with Iran.

The United States has informed its political allies about the change in strategy.

The approach of “crushing Iran as quickly as possible” has been replaced by the idea of “strangling it over time,” the report said.

It also noted that although Donald Trump had repeatedly claimed in the past that negotiations were progressing well and that a new agreement was inevitable, he now says there are no diplomatic efforts underway in this direction.

At the same time, Trump reportedly wants Iran’s leaders to demonstrate their willingness to reach an agreement before the United States resumes negotiations.