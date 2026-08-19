National Library presents special book exhibition in honor of renowned scholar

19 August 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A traditional book exhibition titled "Professor Kamil Veli Narimanoglu – 80", dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the birth of literary scholar, literary critic, Turkologist, Doctor of Philological Sciences and Professor Kamil Veli Narimanoglu, has been presented to visitors at the Azerbaijan National Library.

The exhibition features publications about Professor Kamil Veli Narimanoglu's life and scholarly work, works authored by him, as well as monographs for which he wrote forewords, served as translator, compiler or editor. Books published in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, along with materials from periodicals, are also on display.

Kamil Veli's academic work is characterized by systematic research in linguistics, folklore, poetics and Turkology. He wrote scholarly forewords for editions of "Dibache of the Turkish Divan" by Muhammad Fuzuli, "The Debate of the Two Languages" by Alisher Navoi, and "Kutadgu Bilig" by Yusuf Balasaguni, and provided academic guidance for the translation and publication of these works.

Kamil Veli Narimanoglu is the author of more than 40 scholarly monographs and over 500 academic articles. He has also delivered presentations at international scientific conferences and symposiums held in more than 20 countries around the world.

With a collection of more than 5 million books, manuscripts and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is regarded as one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus. Since 1939, it has carried the name of the renowned Azerbaijani playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library holds an extensive collection of works in Azerbaijani, Russian, English and numerous other languages. Its holdings include national publications as well as works by Azerbaijani and foreign authors on Azerbaijan that have been published abroad, making it an important centre for preserving the country's literary and cultural heritage.

The National Library has also received visits from prominent state figures. National Leader Heydar Aliyev visited the institution four times between 1995 and 1997 and presented the library with nearly 300 books from his personal collection.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was officially granted the status of a national library by a decision of the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers.

The institution's historic building is itself one of Baku's notable landmarks. Its façade is adorned with statues of prominent figures from Azerbaijani and world literature and culture, including Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli and Alexander Pushkin.

The National Library has continued to expand its activities and services over the years. In 2005, using legal deposit copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, it began publishing the Books of Azerbaijan yearbook, covering publications from different years.

International cooperation is another important area of the library's work. Over the years, it has signed memorandums of bilateral cooperation with around 80 libraries around the world, strengthening cultural and academic exchange.

The library has also played a role in supporting the restoration of cultural infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. In 2021, the Ministry of Culture and the Mirza Fatali Akhundov National Library launched the "Let's Go to Karabakh with a Book" campaign to help rebuild libraries in the Karabakh region.

As part of the initiative, the Karabakh Book Fund received substantial donations from international cultural organizations, Turkic-speaking countries, renowned Azerbaijani and foreign authors, publishers and printing houses. The campaign contributed to restoring book collections and expanding access to literature in the region.

The exhibition is available on the official website of the Azerbaijan National Library.