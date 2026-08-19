Egyptians in UAE face residency fears amid reported permit cancellations

19 August 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Egyptians living and working in the United Arab Emirates are facing growing uncertainty over their long-term residency after several nationals reportedly had their residence permits cancelled earlier this month.

Several Egyptians have said their permits were unexpectedly revoked, in some cases while they were outside the UAE, leaving them unable to return to their jobs.

The reports have also raised concerns about an alleged new requirement for a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for Egyptian workers seeking employment or changing jobs in the UAE. However, no official change to UAE residency regulations specifically affecting Egyptian nationals has been announced.

The New Arab reported the case of Mahmud Adel, a 33-year-old schoolteacher who travelled to Egypt in July for his annual holiday. Three weeks later, while preparing to return to Sharjah, he was informed by his employer that his UAE residency had been cancelled.

“This was shocking, because the administration didn't mention any reasons for the residency cancellation,” Adel told the publication.

Other Egyptian residents have reported similar experiences online, prompting some expatriates to reconsider travelling outside the UAE for fear that they may not be allowed to return.

“I’m scared that if I travel anywhere, I’ll be one of the unlucky people,” one user wrote on Reddit.

Some Egyptian expatriates and business owners have reportedly opted to postpone trips to Egypt amid the uncertainty, concerned that their residency could be cancelled while they are abroad.

According to Egypt’s diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi, approximately 1.3 million Egyptians were living and working in the UAE at the end of 2024, making the UAE one of the largest destinations for the Egyptian diaspora.

The issue also carries significant economic importance for Egypt. Egyptians working abroad sent $43.1 billion in remittances during the first 11 months of the 2025-26 fiscal year, highlighting the importance of Gulf employment to the Egyptian economy.

The UAE and Egypt have maintained close political and economic relations for years, with the Gulf state among the major foreign investors in Egypt. Abu Dhabi has backed a number of major Egyptian infrastructure, energy and investment projects.

At the same time, the two countries have occasionally held differing positions on regional conflicts, particularly the war in Sudan, where Egypt and the UAE have been associated with opposing sides of the conflict.

For now, however, the reported residency cancellations have not been accompanied by an officially announced blanket policy targeting Egyptian nationals, leaving many expatriates uncertain about whether the cases represent isolated decisions or a broader change in practice.