Turkish lobby urges Washington to lift F-35 restrictions on Ankara

19 August 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish-American non-governmental organizations in the United States have sent a joint letter to members of the US Congress calling for the delivery of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye and the lifting of sanctions imposed on Ankara.

The letter was addressed to more than 50 US lawmakers, with representatives of the Turkish-American lobby meeting with most of them in person.

The organizations emphasized the importance of the alliance between Ankara and Washington against the backdrop of regional and global developments.

"Supporting the delivery of F-35s to Türkiye is an investment in NATO’s integrity, regional stability, and a bilateral relationship that delivers real value," the letter said, highlighting Türkiye’s growing defense industry capabilities.

The letter also argued that supporting Türkiye’s defense capabilities is consistent with Washington’s goal of encouraging Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security.

According to the organizations, approving the agreement for the delivery of F-35 aircraft to Türkiye would also contribute to closer cooperation between Ankara and suppliers that meet US and NATO standards.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has previously said that he received assurances from US President Donald Trump regarding the F-35 fighter jets.

"We expect President Donald Trump to fulfill the promises he has made," the Turkish leader noted.