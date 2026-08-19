Azerbaijani delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
A group of Azerbaijani MPs will travel to Kazakhstan on August 20 to observe the elections to the Kurultai, Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, as international observers.
MP Sabina Salmanova will monitor the election process in Astana as part of the delegation of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (CIS IPA), Nasib Mehamaliyev as part of the CIS Executive Committee mission, Gulshan Pashayeva through the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), and Gunay Afandiyeva as part of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) mission. MP Hikmet Mammadov will observe the elections in Almaty as a member of the TURKPA mission.
During their visit, which will continue until August 25, the Azerbaijani MPs will inspect polling stations, familiarize themselves with preparations and conditions at the voting sites, and observe the voting process and voter turnout.
The visit will conclude on August 25.
The elections to the Kurultai of the first convocation are scheduled to take place on August 23, 2026. Voters will elect 145 members of the Kurultai, Kazakhstan’s new unicameral legislative body, for five-year terms.
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