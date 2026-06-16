Kazakhstan targets doubling rail transit by 2030

16 June 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan plans to increase rail transit traffic to 67 million tons by 2030, according to Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, AzerNEWS reports.

The minister noted that transit volumes have grown significantly over the past five years, rising from 20 million tons to 33 million tons. By 2040, Kazakhstan aims to further expand this figure to 100 million tons, reinforcing its position as a key transportation hub between Asia and Europe.

According to Sauranbayev, Kazakhstan currently handles around 80% of all overland cargo shipments moving from China to Europe via rail routes, highlighting the country's strategic importance in international trade and logistics.

To support this growth, Kazakhstan continues to expand its transport infrastructure. Seven logistics terminals are already operating along international corridors, while another seven facilities are under construction. These projects are expected to improve cargo handling capacity and reduce transit times.

The country is also actively modernizing its railway sector through digital transformation initiatives. Plans include the introduction of a Smart Rail system that will utilize artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and predictive technologies to optimize train operations, enhance safety, and improve the efficiency of freight transportation.

An interesting factor driving these developments is the growing importance of the so-called Middle Corridor—a trade route connecting China and Europe through Central Asia and the Caspian region. As global supply chains seek alternatives to traditional transport routes, Kazakhstan is increasingly positioned to become one of Eurasia’s most important logistics gateways.