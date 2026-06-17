Azerbaijan prepares for first-ever sukuk issuance, Central Bank says
Azerbaijan is laying the groundwork for its first-ever sukuk, or Islamic bond, issuance as part of broader efforts to develop the country's Islamic finance ecosystem, AzerNEWS reports, citing Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov.
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