Earthquake hits Caspian Sea
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the underground tremors were recorded at 11:53 local time.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 km beneath the earth’s surface.
No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage to infrastructure.
Seismologists continue to monitor the situation.
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