Earthquake hits Caspian Sea

17 June 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the underground tremors were recorded at 11:53 local time.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 km beneath the earth’s surface.

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Seismologists continue to monitor the situation.