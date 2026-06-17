Trump denies report on $300B Iran fund

17 June 2026 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump slammed a Reuters report on Wednesday that claimed the deal between Washington and Tehran includes a $300 billion private fund aimed at investments into Iran, calling it "false", AzerNEWS reports.

"We are not investing. We are not putting up 10 cents. People can decide to do that, but that's up to them ... We [the US] are not investing in it and we do not have a fund," Trump underlined while addressing reporters. He said that while he is "fine" with the Gulf countries doing this, he believes that they won't be doing it "for a while."

The US head of state said that the story was "picked up incorrectly from a statement that was pretty well made."