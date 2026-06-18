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Thursday, June 18, 2026

Gold and silver prices decline on COMEX

18 June 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver prices decline on COMEX
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Gold and silver prices fell on the COMEX commodity exchange in New York.

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