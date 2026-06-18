Culture Minister meets UNESCO Executive Board Chair in Paris [PHOTOS]

18 June 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister,Adil Karimli, has met with Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hinzab, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO in Paris, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting focused on multilateral cooperation within UNESCO, the protection of cultural heritage, intercultural dialogue, and international humanitarian initiatives.

Minister Adil Karimli highlighted the importance Azerbaijan attaches to its cooperation with UNESCO and outlined the country’s contributions to the organization's activities.

The two sides also exchanged views on initiatives of mutual interest within the UNESCO platform, strengthening cooperation among member states, and the role of culture in advancing international collaboration.

The meeting further explored prospects for future cooperation.