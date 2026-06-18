Azerbaijan Tango Festival set to open in Icherisheher

18 June 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the El Calor en Baku – Azerbaijan Tango Festival will take place at 20:00 on June 20 near Gosha Gala in Icherisheher, Baku, in celebration of Argentina's Flag Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The highlight of the ceremony will be performances by Maestros—world tango stars and the renowned Solo Tango Orchestra, which has performed at leading concert halls across Europe, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall, the Moscow International House of Music, the Grand Concert Hall of St. Petersburg, and Admiralspalast Berlin.

The festival, which will be held in Baku for the first time from June 19 to 24, will transform the streets of Icherisheher into a vibrant space of music, dance, gastronomy, and cultural events over six days. The ancient city, surrounded by 12th-century fortress walls, will become a venue for showcasing the rich heritage of Argentine culture.

The program will include live tango orchestra performances, milongas, masterclasses, international competitions, Argentine folklore, gastronomic projects, film screenings, and other open-air events. Special zones—PRO ZONE and CITY ZONE will be organized for participants and guests.

The festival will feature well-known international maestros, dancers, musicians, and instructors from various countries. The musical program will be presented by Solo Tango Orchestra and La Argenta Ensamble. Among the invited stars are Neri Piliu and Yanina Quiñones, Maxim Gerasimov and Ornella Simonetto, Utku Kuley and Iris Kuley, as well as Jesús Gorgone and Victoria Lizunova.

More information about the project and the festival program can be found on the official website and the festival's Instagram page.

The festival will conclude on June 24 with a grand concert dedicated to the memory of the legendary Argentine singer and composer Carlos Gardel, one of the most iconic figures in the history of global tango. The concert, performed by La Argenta Ensamble, will take place at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio.

Tickets are available for online purchase via iTicket.Az.

For Azerbaijan, this festival is much more than just a few days of intensive programming. It creates a special atmosphere, promotes cultural tourism, brings together residents and visitors of the capital, and once again highlights the city’s status as a modern and open cultural hub. Within the framework of the festival, the Baku Tango Trophy and Metropolitango Cup will also take place—prestigious international Argentine tango competitions. The atmosphere of Icherisheher will add a unique charm to these championships, combining sporting competition, dance art, and a large-scale cultural celebration, said Eldar Jafarov, head of the secretariat of AzDC and multiple world champion, in an interview with Trend.

The project is implemented in partnership with the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icherisheher, the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), with the participation of the international tango community and local partners.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.