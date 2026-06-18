Russia sends diplomatic protest to Armenia

18 June 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has lodged an official note of protest to Armenia following the vandalism of a Soviet-era war memorial in the Armenian city of Gyumri, AzerNEWS reports, citing TASS.

According to the Russian Embassy in Armenia, Moscow is outraged by the desecration of the "Mother Armenia" memorial, which is dedicated to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

In a statement, the embassy stressed that the incident cannot be viewed as an ordinary act of vandalism, describing it as a deliberate and offensive act against the memory of those who fought during the war.

The controversy arose after unidentified individuals reportedly removed gilded letters bearing the names of Hero Cities of the Great Patriotic War from the "Mother Armenia" memorial in Gyumri.

Russian officials have condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation.

Armenian authorities have not yet publicly commented on the incident or identified those responsible for the damage.