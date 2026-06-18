China launches multiple satellites via rocket

18 June 2026 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully launched a group of CentiSpace-05 satellites aboard a Kuaizhou-11 launch vehicle, AzerNEWS reports.

The launch took place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China. The rocket lifted off at 11:58 a.m. Beijing time and successfully deployed the spacecraft into its planned orbit.

This mission marked the sixth flight of the Kuaizhou-11 series, developed by ExPace, a subsidiary of the Chinese aerospace corporation CASIC. The rocket is primarily designed for commercial launches and is capable of carrying payloads of up to one ton to a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of approximately 700 kilometers.

The launch continues China’s recent streak of successful space missions. Just days earlier, the Lijian-1 Y14 rocket placed eight satellites into orbit. Earlier in March, a Kuaizhou-11-Y7 mission delivered both commercial and scientific payloads into space, while at the end of last year another launch of the same series successfully deployed two experimental satellites.

China has been steadily accelerating its space program, strengthening both its governmental and commercial launch capabilities. In addition to Earth observation and communication satellites, recent missions also reflect a growing focus on technologies such as satellite networking and rapid-response launch systems, which are considered key components of future space infrastructure.

Experts note that the expansion of small satellite constellations like CentiSpace is part of a broader global trend toward building more flexible and resilient orbital networks, often referred to as “New Space” development.