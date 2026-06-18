Int'l Mugham Center hosts anniversary evening for renowned tar maestro [PHOTOS]

18 June 2026 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An evening dedicated to the 80th anniversary of renowned Azerbaijani tar player, Professor, and People's Artist Vamig Mammadaliyev has taken place at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together cultural figures, musicians, intellectuals, and admirers of the maestro, whose name is closely linked to the preservation of mugham traditions and the development of Azerbaijan's national performance school.

Guests included well-known representatives of the country's cultural and academic circles. The atmosphere of the evening was warm and emotional, marked by a strong sense of respect and appreciation for the artist's lifelong contribution to music.

The Ministry of Culture sent an official congratulatory message, delivered by Deputy Minister Murad Huseynov, who highlighted Mammadaliyev's achievements and legacy.

Director of the Mugham Center Sahib Pashazade and other speakers also paid tribute to the maestro, praising his role in preserving mugham and training a new generation of tar performers.

Among those addressing the event were Fazil Mustafa, Jeyran Mahmudova, Kamila Dadashzade, Arif Huseynov, Ayyub Guliyev, and Ekrem Gaflanoglu, who all underlined his influence on Azerbaijani musical culture and education.

The evening featured performances of mugham and folk music by leading khananda singers and tar players.

The concert program was accompanied by the "Kharibulbul" mugham ensemble under Honored Artist Aliaga Sadiyev, drawing warm applause from the audience.

Vamig Mammadaliyev's career spans decades of performances at home and abroad, where he helped introduce Azerbaijani mugham to international audiences. His recordings remain part of the country's Golden Fund of musical heritage.

The event closed with music, tributes, and commemorative gifts, reflecting the enduring respect for the maestro and his contribution to Azerbaijani musical culture.

The International Mugham Center is one of the country's leading cultural landmarks.

The venue was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art, including "Evening of Mugham Music", aimed at preserving, developing, and promoting Azerbaijan's rich classical and spiritual musical heritage.