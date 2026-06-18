Intel jumps on Apple chip deal news

18 June 2026 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Shares of Intel Corporation surged more than 9% in premarket trading on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Intel had reached an agreement with Apple to design and manufacture chips in the United States, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized previous U.S. administrations for allowing semiconductor manufacturing to move overseas. He stated that Apple had agreed to collaborate with Intel on the design and production of advanced chips on American soil, describing the deal as a significant step toward strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The announcement sparked strong investor optimism, with Intel shares rising 9.5% in premarket trading to $132.61 by 4:55 a.m. ET. Market participants viewed the potential partnership as a major boost for Intel, which has been investing heavily in expanding its foundry business and competing with leading global chip manufacturers.

The reported agreement also aligns with broader efforts to increase semiconductor production in the United States and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains. In recent years, governments and technology companies have invested billions of dollars in domestic chip manufacturing amid growing demand for advanced processors used in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smartphones, and data centers.

Industry analysts note that if the partnership develops as expected, it could mark an important milestone in the ongoing reshaping of the global semiconductor industry, while further strengthening the strategic role of chip production in economic and technological competitiveness.