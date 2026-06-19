OPEC: Global oil demand to reach 113.3M bpd by 2030
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its 2026 world oil outlook report on Thursday that world oil demand is expected to reach 113.3 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, AzerNEWS reports.
The organization noted that it does not see a peak in oil usage, projecting that demand will keep growing to 121.7 million bpd by 2040 and 124.1 million bpd by 2050.
The demand will be led by non-OECD countries, rising by almost 27 million bpd between 2025 and 2050, while OECD demand is seen falling by almost 8 million bpd.
OPEC said that the largest contributors to the demand growth will be road transport at 5.7 million bpd, petrochemicals at 4.6 million bpd and aviation at 4.2 million bpd. Meanwhile, oil for power generation is set to decline by 0.5 million bpd.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!