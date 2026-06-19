Canada defeat Qatar 6–0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

19 June 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Canada has defeated Qatar 6–0 in the second round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The match, played in Vancouver, saw goals from Cyle Larin, Jonathan David (3), Nathan Saliba, and an own goal by Mohammad Al-Mannai. Qatar finished the match with nine players.

In Group B, Canada leads the table with 4 points. Switzerland also has 4 points but sits in second place. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar both have 1 point each.

In the final round of the group stage, Canada will face Switzerland, while Qatar will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is currently underway. It is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, expanded from 32.

The competition is being played across three countries for the first time in history, with an expanded format of 12 groups of four teams, leading to a longer tournament and more matches than previous editions.