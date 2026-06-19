Canada defeat Qatar 6–0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage
Canada has defeated Qatar 6–0 in the second round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, AzerNEWS reports.
The match, played in Vancouver, saw goals from Cyle Larin, Jonathan David (3), Nathan Saliba, and an own goal by Mohammad Al-Mannai. Qatar finished the match with nine players.
In Group B, Canada leads the table with 4 points. Switzerland also has 4 points but sits in second place. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar both have 1 point each.
In the final round of the group stage, Canada will face Switzerland, while Qatar will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is currently underway. It is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, expanded from 32.
The competition is being played across three countries for the first time in history, with an expanded format of 12 groups of four teams, leading to a longer tournament and more matches than previous editions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!