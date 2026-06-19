Trump jokes about awarding himself the Medal of Honor

19 June 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump joked that he had considered awarding himself the Medal of Honor but was told he could not do so and could not find a reason that would justify the distinction, AzerNEWS reports, citing the White House press office.

Speaking during a Medal of Honor presentation ceremony in the East Room of the White House on June 18, Trump remarked:

"The Congressional Medal of Honor. I wanted to give it to myself, but they told me I couldn't do that, and I couldn't find anything for which I was truly deserving."

The comment came as Trump presented the nation's highest military decoration to retired Marine Corps Major James Capers Jr., posthumously to Marine Corps Colonel John Ripley, and to retired Army Major Nicholas Dockery.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to service members who distinguish themselves through acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while engaged in combat against an enemy force.

The award is presented by the President on behalf of Congress.

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