Azerbaijan,Italy discuss expansion of cultural partnership [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting has been held in Rome between Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, and Italy's Minister of Culture Alessandro Ciuli, focusing on expanding cultural cooperation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussions centered on the current state of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as prospects for future cooperation.

The sides noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two ministries during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Italy on February 20, 2020 plays an important role in strengthening cultural ties between the countries.

The meeting covered a wide range of potential joint initiatives, including the protection of cultural heritage, museum cooperation, creative industries, cinematography, music, and performing arts. Both ministers also emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration between cultural institutions.

Minister Adil Karimli briefed his Italian counterpart on Azerbaijan's cultural policy priorities, efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy, and initiatives aimed at expanding international partnerships.

The officials also exchanged views on organizing mutual cultural days, exhibitions, concerts, professional exchange programs, and deepening institutional cooperation in the cultural sector.

It was noted that the previous meeting between the two ministers took place in Rome in December 2024. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing cultural cooperation and implementing joint initiatives following the agreements reached during that meeting.

A detailed action plan for implementing cultural projects was also discussed during the meeting.