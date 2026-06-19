68 former IDPs relocated to Khankendi in latest return phase

19 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Another convoy carrying returning residents has departed for the city of Khankendi as Azerbaijan continues the implementation of its large-scale resettlement program in the liberated territories, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information published on the official website of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, 18 families comprising 68 people were relocated to Khankendi during the latest phase of the return process.

The committee noted that the families returning to the city had previously been temporarily accommodated in various parts of Azerbaijan, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The relocation forms part of the government's broader efforts to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their native regions, restore local communities, and support the reintegration of residents into newly rebuilt urban areas.

Authorities have been carrying out the resettlement process in stages, with returning families provided with housing and essential infrastructure as part of the ongoing reconstruction and development initiatives in the region.