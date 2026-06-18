Footage from opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of IsDB Group shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media [VIDEO]

18 June 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "Opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev."

A footage from the opening ceremony the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages.

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