Erdoğan unveils Ankara airport project as Türkiye expands infrastructure push

18 June 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a wide-ranging speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Ankara Airport and its connecting road infrastructure in the capital, Ankara.

Extending greetings to citizens across all 25 districts of Ankara, Erdoğan expressed hope that the newly opened investments would bring benefits to the city, the country, and Türkiye’s aviation sector.

He thanked all institutions and stakeholders involved in the planning and construction phases, including the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Ministry of National Defence, the State Airports Authority, and the General Directorate of Highways, as well as contractors, engineers, architects, and workers who contributed to the projects.

“On behalf of myself and my nation, I extend my gratitude to all my colleagues who contributed to these works,” he said.

Erdoğan stated that 2026 is continuing as a “year of summits” for Türkiye, emphasizing that the country is working intensively across all institutions to meet its strategic goals.

“We are working tirelessly with all our institutions and cadres to fulfill the expectations of this important year,” he said. “We do not allow anyone to divert us from our goals, weaken our motivation, or disrupt our cohesion on the road to the Türkiye Century.”

He stressed that Türkiye is acting not only for its 86 million citizens but also for “hundreds of millions of brothers and sisters” who share its future aspirations.

Highlighting Türkiye’s expanding diplomatic role, Erdoğan recalled major international events hosted by the country, including the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul, the upcoming 77th International Astronautical Congress, the Turkic States Organization Summit, and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), which Türkiye is preparing to host.

He also noted that Ankara will host a NATO Leaders’ Summit on 7–8 July, underscoring the capital’s growing diplomatic importance.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s increasing geopolitical significance, stating that the country sits at the center of a region within a four-hour flight radius covering 67 countries and 1.5 billion people.

He said that Ankara, Istanbul, and Antalya are becoming central hubs of international diplomacy, while Ankara’s role in diplomatic traffic continues to strengthen each year.

He also pointed to Ankara’s growing population and industrial base, noting that infrastructure investments in the city are becoming increasingly valuable.

Erdoğan provided detailed statistics on Türkiye’s aviation performance, stating that during the nine-day holiday period, Turkish airports handled 51,962 aircraft movements and served 7.6 million passengers.

He noted that Esenboğa Airport ranked as the fourth busiest airport in Türkiye, handling 2,557 flights and 382,000 passengers during the period.

He also highlighted long-term growth, stating that Esenboğa Airport has expanded from serving 3 million passengers annually two decades ago to approximately 15 million today.

Erdoğan said the new Ankara Airport project would ease congestion at Esenboğa, particularly on surrounding road networks, while also revitalizing a historically significant aviation site.

He recalled that the original airport was built in 1933 by order of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and had long served as a center of military aviation.

The facility has now been modernized and brought back into service after two stages of rapid construction completed in just eight months.

Erdoğan detailed the technical upgrades, including:

Extension of the runway from 2,450 meters to 3,000 meters

Expansion of runway width from 42 to 60 meters

Construction of two 15,000-square-meter turning pads

Creation of a 160,000-square-meter apron capable of accommodating 44 aircraft simultaneously

Completion of 60,000 square meters of paved runway, apron, and taxiway infrastructure

Full modernization of lighting systems, approach lights, and navigation signage in line with ICAO standards

Construction of a 4,800-square-meter state guesthouse with a 310-vehicle parking capacity

He said these improvements have made the airport suitable for wide-body aircraft and official state flights.

Erdoğan also announced the completion of the “Başkent Aviation Bridge” and its connecting roads, describing it as a key infrastructure component of the project.

The 140-meter bridge, built over a high-speed rail line, was installed using a method applied for the first time in Türkiye with a 10,000-ton deck structure.

The 12.5-kilometer road network includes both divided and single-carriageway sections. Erdoğan noted that a 3-kilometer section of the divided road will provide direct access for delegations attending the upcoming NATO Summit.

He added that the project establishes strong transport links between Ankara Airport, Kızılay (17 km), and Ümitköy (7 km), significantly improving mobility in the capital.

The project was completed in a record 230 days, he said.

In a politically charged segment of his speech, Erdoğan criticized those who “dismiss or disparage public investments,” stating that his government has spent 23 years delivering major infrastructure projects across Türkiye.

“We have never worked for ourselves, but always for the future of our cities,” he said. “We will continue adding new investments for Türkiye.”

He added that more inaugurations and announcements would follow in the coming months, pledging continued service to all 86 million citizens without discrimination.

“Those who serve will be honored,” he concluded, wishing that the Ankara Airport, Başkent Aviation Bridge, and connecting roads would bring prosperity to the nation.