Louvre Museum prepares for large-scale transformation project

19 June 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The president of the Louvre Museum, Christophe Leribault, has stated that the world’s most visited museum is facing an urgent need for major renovation and modernization.

According to him, a theft incident that took place in October of last year exposed serious weaknesses in the museum’s security system and highlighted the need for immediate action.

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Leribault noted that the museum's infrastructure and equipment have reached the end of their operational lifespan, stressing that significant investment is now required. He described the Louvre as being at a "crossroads," facing a number of pressing challenges.

The incident on October 19, 2025, in which valuable jewelry was stolen, once again brought attention to the necessity of upgrading security systems. The museum administration has said that the implementation of the "Louvre Nouvelle Renaissance" renovation project, valued at over one billion euros, has become essential.

As part of planned security upgrades, a new perimeter video surveillance system is expected to be installed starting January 2027, while a new security management center is scheduled to be established in October this year. Additional cameras have already been installed in sensitive areas.

According to the museum president, the psychological impact of the theft is still being felt among staff. In addition, renovation work planned for the coming months will include the restoration of one wing of the museum, requiring the relocation of more than 10,000 ancient Greek vases.

Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash