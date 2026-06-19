ADA University delegation visits Polytechnic University of Turin to expand academic and research cooperation [PHOTOS]

19 June 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A delegation from ADA University paid a working visit to the Polytechnic University of Turin from June 3-5, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Italy-Azerbaijan University initiative and expanding collaboration in education, research, and innovation, AzerNEWS reports.

The delegation was led by Abzetdin Adamov and included members of the university's academic and administrative staff.

During the visit, the delegation was received by Stefano Paolo Corgnati, Fulvio Corno, and Alberto Sapora. The meeting was moderated by Aldo Canova.

As part of the discussions, Gianmario Pellegrino delivered a presentation on the university's innovation ecosystem, technology transfer activities, and cooperation with industrial partners.

The visit focused on expanding scientific and research collaboration between the two institutions and further developing the Bachelor's program in Electrical Engineering. The ADA delegation toured several laboratories and research centers at the Italian university and explored opportunities for joint research projects, enhanced cooperation between research groups, and the establishment of joint laboratories and research infrastructure.

According to the discussions, the advanced laboratory models and research facilities of the Polytechnic University of Turin could serve as a reference for the development of new research structures at ADA University.

The two sides also reviewed academic and administrative aspects of their dual diploma partnership, including the organization of one-semester student mobility programs, coordination of academic processes, and procedures related to the issuance of diplomas under the Bachelor's program in Electrical Engineering.

In addition, representatives of ADA University held meetings with several administrative units of the Polytechnic University of Turin, including the International Relations Department, the Student Career and Educational Rights Unit, Registration and Admission Services, and the Career Center. The discussions focused on expanding future cooperation opportunities and exchanging best practices in university management and student services.